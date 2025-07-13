Analysis: After US-Israeli war on Iran, BRICS grows more determined towards multilateralism

AhlulBayt News Agency: While the world crises are intensifying day by day due to escalatory American and Israeli actions, the BRICS members gathered recently in Brazil to unify and coordinate their positions in the face of the current unfair world order.

The 17th annual BRICS summit, which was held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday with the participation of 10 member countries discussed key issues such as strengthening economic cooperation among members, developing common financial systems and increasing the bloc's banking capacities.

The two-day summit was held while the leaders of the three key members of the group, namely Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezizkian, were not present for various reasons.

In his speech at the BRICS business summit, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva highlighted the need for “multilateral oversight” of new technologies, especially AI, and warned that without a transparent and agreed-upon framework, the structure of the future world will be at the disposal of large technology companies.

Also, the BRICS members voiced their serious concerns at the summit, without directly referring to the US, about the increase in unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures that disrupt trade and violate World Trade Organization rules.

The 10-member bloc of emerging economies also expressed its deep concern about the situation in Gaza and the West Bank, referring to the Israeli regime's attacks and the denial of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and called for a permanent and unconditional ceasefire, along with the release of all prisoners.

In the preparatory meetings, the members also called for strengthening multilateralism and justice in the global trading system. Programs for technological, financial, environmental and global health cooperation were also on the agenda of the BRICS members.

BRICS pushing to move past unilateralism and enter a world of multilateralism

The recent BRICS meeting was held at a sensitive juncture of the world developments. It was a meeting that more than any other time underscored the need to move beyond unilateralism and boost multilateralism.

One of the main themes of the BRICS summit was criticism of the performance of the UN Security Council, an institution that, due to repeated vetoes by permanent members and political influence by Western powers, has proven completely ineffective in containing crises such as the Israeli regime’s aggression on the Gaza Strip, the military attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, and disregard for the rights of nations.

The Brazilian president said: "Emerging countries must play a leading role in reforming key global institutions such as the UN Security Council and the International Monetary Fund. These institutions are no longer the true representatives of the new world order and must allow more room for the participation of countries from the Global South... The BRICS countries now account for more than half of the world’s population and 40 percent of economic output. This reality must be reflected in the structure of international institutions."

Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of the Republic of South Africa, held:"The BRICS are increasingly shaping global dialogue on development, multipolar governance, and security issues."

Over the past few decades, the US, relying on its economic, military, and political power, has played a pivotal role in shaping international rules and frameworks. However, recent geopolitical developments and increasing dissatisfaction among various countries have challenged this current structure, and the need for the formation of a multipolar order is felt more than ever. Unilateral, interventionist policies, and the instrumental use of sanctions and political pressure are among the reasons that have led many independent countries to seek an alternative to the current order.

BRICS not only stresses the need to reform the international institutions and structures, but also highlights the need to create parallel and independent institutions to reset the global relations. Advancing economic cooperation without dollar, boosting the BRICS's New Development Bank, and pushing to shape an independent financial system are part of this strategy.

The BRICS challenge for the US transcends economic issues and is rooted in the changing balance of global power. Emerging powers are demanding a fairer share in global decision-making as they increase their stake in the international economy and politics. These changes, clearly reflected in the BRICS summit, show that the world is moving towards a multipolar order in which no country can govern international rules alone.

These same actions by the BRICS members have begun to rattle the White House, to the point that US President Donald Trump tried to force the BRICS powers to back down from their independence-seeking approach to financial structures by threatening to impose tariffs, but these threats have lost their effectiveness and even Washington’s allies are unwilling to yield to the pressure.

The Brazil summit was therefore a turning point in the effort to redefine global power relations, with BRICS attempting to be the voice of nations marginalized in global decision-making process for years. Now, this voice is not only louder but also more effective, guiding the future course of international relations towards balance, justice and multilateralism.

Condemning Israeli-American aggression on Iran

The recent BRICS summit was more than a sole economic and political event. It was a scene of global discontent with the bullying and overbearing policies of the West, particularly the US. One of the most important and most meaningful points of the event was the open and resolute support for Iran and condemnation of the US and Israeli aggression on the Islamic Republic earlier last month. The BRICS statement described the anti-Iranian attacks as a violation of the international laws and the UN Charter.

"The recent Israeli and US attacks on Iran raise serious concerns about international law, including the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the protection of civilians," the South African president said. These unprecedented stances represent a serious shift in the international discursive and political balance.

The bloc's reaction to the Israeli and US military aggression against Iran’s nuclear facilities, as well as the informal support for Iran’s right to defend its national sovereignty, indicates that the world is no longer willing to remain silent in the face of the blatant bullying of the US and its allies. Many BRICS member states, who have themselves been victims of Western interventions or sanctions, understand well that the continuation of the current order will only lead to instability, insecurity and the violation of the rights of nations.

Supporting Iran at this summit was not only a political stance, but also symbolized rise of a global front against unilateralism. By voicing backing to Tehran, BRICS members are in fact stressing the need to resolve disputes through dialogue, diplomacy, and reliance on international law and condemning military aggression as a factor detrimental to global peace and security.

Additionally, these stances mark a clear message to the US and Israel about the shifting world, reminding them that they can no longer teach their aims using traditional methods and bullying. Support for Iran and condemnation of the aggression on Iran means formation of a balance of power and working towards multilateral global order resting on cooperation, mutual respect, and justice. This approach can help ease tensions and increase stability in a restive region and open new horizons for multilateralist diplomacy.

At the end, it should be said that the firm stance of the BRICS against the US and Israeli crisis-making was not an utter political reaction, rather, it was a symbol of united ranks of the nations against the biased global structures and a conscious effort for transition from the old order and shape a multilateral world that will question the legitimacy of the institutions emerged after the WWII and challenge the dominance of the Western-oriented structures.



