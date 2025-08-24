Nationwide protests in Brazil condemn Gaza war, ties with Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leftist parties, human rights advocates, and pro-Palestinian supporters staged coordinated demonstrations outside U.S. embassies and consulates in major Brazilian cities, including Rio de Janeiro, Recife, and Brasília, to denounce the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza and Brazil’s diplomatic and trade relations with Israel.

According to Iran Press, the protests come amid escalating humanitarian concerns in Gaza, where international aid agencies continue to warn of worsening conditions. Demonstrators called for an immediate ceasefire, a full severance of Brazil’s ties with Israel, and the cancellation of trade tariffs imposed during the Trump administration.

Organized in solidarity with global movements—many of which originated on American university campuses—the protests reflect growing international pressure on governments to reassess their support for Israel. Protesters demanded increased accountability and urged the Brazilian government to adopt policies that isolate the Israeli regime diplomatically and economically.

The rallies culminated in symbolic acts of defiance, including the burning of effigies representing former U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Protesters described the gesture as a rejection of U.S.-backed policies and a call for justice in Palestine.

The demonstrations underscore a rising tide of global activism and scrutiny of Brazil’s foreign policy, particularly in relation to human rights and international law.

