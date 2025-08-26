Brazil rejects new Israeli ambassador

AhlulBayt News Agency: A diplomatic rift has widened between Israel and Brazil after the Latin American country declined to accept Tel Aviv's nominee for ambassador, after which the occupying regime downgraded diplomatic relations and declared that President Lula da Silva is "persona non grata."

Lula da Silva refused on Monday to appoint Gali Dagan, the former ambassador to Colombia, as the new envoy to Brazil, leaving the position vacant.

The Times of Israel cited the Israeli foreign ministry as announcing that ties with Brasilia are being conducted at a lower level.

"After Brazil, unusually, refrained from replying to Ambassador Dagan's request for agreement, Israel withdrew the request, and relations between the countries are now being conducted at a lower diplomatic level," the outlet cited the ministry as saying.

The developments mark a new low for the relations between Brasilia and Tel Aviv, which were already strained over Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Brazil recalled its ambassador to Israel last year in protest of the high civilian casualties in Gaza and has not sent a replacement.

In retaliation, the Israeli regime declared Lula da Silva “persona non grata” following his comparison of Israel's genocide in Gaza to the actions of Nazi Germany.

"What is happening in the Gaza Strip is not war. This is genocide. It is not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It is a war between a trained military against women and children," Lula da Silva said then.

On Monday, Israel reaffirmed Lula da Silva's persona non grata status. In diplomacy, it's a formal status declared by a host country on a foreign diplomat, making them unacceptable and typically requiring them to leave the country.

Brazil has been vocal about its support for Palestine since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza in 2023.

In a significant diplomatic move, Brazil announced in July its intention to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

This aligns with its long-standing policy of having officially recognized Palestine as a state within its 1967 borders in 2010.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military keeps slaughtering Palestinian civilians in Gaza, as it continues to hit the besieged territory with air and artillery strikes.

The Israeli regime forces' genocidal campaign, which began in October 2023, has left at least 62,744 Palestinians dead in Gaza till now.

