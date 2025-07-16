Foreign military attachés visit Evin Prison strike site in Tehran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Military representatives from 20 foreign embassies in Tehran visited sections of Evin Prison recently struck during Israeli military aggression, Iran’s Judiciary announced Tuesday.

According to IRNA, diplomatic envoys from countries including Brazil, Pakistan, Oman, Kazakhstan, and the Netherlands were among those given a guided tour of the damaged facility, which had been targeted on June 27 in what Tehran denounced as a flagrant violation of international law.

Iranian officials used the visit to brief delegates on the consequences of what they called a terrorist and criminal assault against civilians. Authorities reported that the Israeli strike led to at least 80 fatalities, including prison personnel, inmates, visiting relatives, and residents in nearby areas.

The attack on Evin Prison drew swift condemnation from Iranian officials, who said it underscored the regime's disregard for humanitarian norms and further escalated regional tensions.

....................

End/ 257