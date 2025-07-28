Netherlands labels Israel a security threat over disinformation, ICC pressure

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Netherlands’ National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV) has, for the first time, designated the Israeli regime a security threat for spreading disinformation and putting pressure on international justice institutions.

A report, titled Assessment of Threats from State Actors, released on July 17, 2025, said that on numerous occasions, Israel has tried to manipulate Dutch public opinion and influence political decision-making through disinformation campaigns.

The report cited an incident in which an Israeli ministry used unofficial channels to circulate a document containing unusual and unwanted personal details about Dutch citizens to journalists and politicians.

This incident took place after fans of the Israeli football team Maccabi Tel Aviv carried out provocative acts after their team lost a match in Amsterdam in November 2024, triggering tension and clashes with locals.

The report also noted concerns over threats against the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague, from both Israel and the US, warning that these threats could negatively affect the court’s work.

It also emphasized that the Netherlands has a “special responsibility” to protect the operations of the international legal institutions it hosts.

This comes as a report by The Guardian from May 2024 revealed that the Israeli regime has long threatened the ICC.

Israel has waged a years-long intimidation campaign against the ICC, which includes the “stalking” and “threatening” of its officials in order to stifle investigations into its war crimes.

According to legal experts, efforts by Israel’s intelligence agencies to undermine and influence the ICC could amount to “offences against the administration of justice” and should be investigated by its chief prosecutor.

The US, Israel’s main ally, has also imposed sanctions on the ICC as the court issued arrest warrants against Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and former minister Yoav Gallant last year.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has condemned the sanctions, calling it a "clear attempt" at undermining the court's independence.

The Israeli regime and the US are neither signatories to the 1998 Rome Statute (the treaty that established the ICC) nor members of the ICC.

Under the sanctions, the four female judges will be barred from entering the US, and any property or interests they hold there will be frozen.

Back in 2002, former US President George W. Bush signed into law the American Service-Members’ Protection Act, nicknamed the “Hague Invasion” Act, which allows a US president to use “all means necessary and appropriate” to free any allied or US personnel detained by the ICC.

This law authorizes the potential use of military force by the US to oppose the ICC rulings. It also restricts US cooperation with and support for the organization.

The latest report by the NCTV does not include Israel in its espionage section although the counterterrorism agency had previously listed Israeli spyware as a concern.

Israeli spyware has infected the devices of millions across the planet, including activists and journalists. It has also been used as a tool for targeted assassinations.

