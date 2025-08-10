https://en.abna24.com/xjBD710 August 2025 - 08:37 News ID 1715789 News Service Video Home News Service Video Video: Dutch Police Attack Gaza Supporters 10 August 2025 - 08:37 News ID: 1715789 Source: Abna24 related Netherlands labels Israel a security threat over disinformation, ICC pressure Bosnia marks 30 years since massacre of over 8,000 Muslim Bosniaks Survey reveals French Muslims leaving due to rising Islamophobia South Africans voiced anger at Trump's false claim of genocide against white farmers Pro-Palestinian protesters stage ‘Nakba Day’ rallies worldwide South Africa denies allegations of discrimination against white farmers Dutch police arrest Pro-Palestine protesters Dutch Imams lead protest against Israel's war on Gaza in Rotterdam Video: Dutch tourist amazed by splendor, majesty of Imam Hussain holy shrine Islamophobia in Netherlands: Mosque annoyed by conservative, far-right MP's bid to ban amplified call to prayer Portugal signals openness to recognizing Palestinian State Japanese: We won't forgive US Foreign military attachés visit Evin Prison strike site in Tehran Photos: Exhibition of thousands of shoes in memory of children victims of Gaza war in Netherlands Vigil in Netherlands honors Palestinian child victims Liar Trump slams Israel for violating Iran ceasefire O.P.C.W. member states condemn Israeli strikes on Iranian chemical facilities Iran rejects IAEA chief’s request to inspect bombed nuclear sites
Your Comment