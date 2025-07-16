Japanese: We won't forgive US

AhlulBayt News Agency: According to a new poll in Japan, half of the survivors of the atomic bombardment in the country "cannot" forgive the United States for atomic bombing of Japan.

On August 6, 1945, a "B-29" bomber of the American terrorist military dropped an atomic bomb over the city of Hiroshima in Japan upon the order of then President, Harry Truman. Three days later, the US dropped the second bomb over the city of Nagasaki. According to the official sources, nearly 220 thousand innocent people were massacred in these two bombardments. The United States has never apologized for dropping atomic bombs.

Results of a poll by Kyodo news agency of Japan show that %45.7 survivors of the atomic bombardment don't like to forgive the US. The results of the poll, which were released on TRT Global on Sunday, also reveal that nearly %70 of the survivors of the horrible event are scared of the increase of nuclear hazards while they are getting ready for the anniversary of Hiroshima and Nagasaki crimes.

Hiroshima mayor: Trump unable to understand atomic bombing

Furthermore, the US president attacked three sites in Iran in late June with the aim of destroying the country's peaceful nuclear facilities. Trump said in his recent trip to the Netherlands to attend NATO summit, "I don't want to use the example of Hiroshima. I don't want to use the example of Nagasaki. But, basically, they were the same. This bombardment ended the war." Officials, survivors of atomic bombardments and anti-war activists in Japan castigated his remarks as he had compared striking Iran's nuclear facilities with atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

In view of this, Kazomi Matsui, the Mayor of Hiroshima, lambasted at Trump's words and considered them as ignoring the pains and suffering of the Japanese people. He stressed that using weapons of mass destruction is not justifiable either in the past or present.

Nagasaki mayor: Justification of using atomic bomb is insult to survivors

Shiro Suzuki, the Mayor of Nagasaki, also condemned Trump's remarks, and said, "Using atomic bomb is not justifiable under any circumstances, and raising it once again as a tool for ending war is an insult to survivors."

A survivor of atomic bombardment in Japan: I saw people burning

The Association of Survivors of Atomic Bombing of Japan, also, broke silence and angrily condemned Trump. One of these survivors said to journalists, "I myself saw people burning in fire. That somebody considers atomic bomb as a solution for peace indicates unawareness or cruelty."

Iran's envoy addressing Japanese: Protest American aggression more loudly

Meanwhile, Iran's Ambassador to Tokyo, Peyman Saadat, strongly criticized Trump's remarks and called them unacceptable. He called his words as an insult to Japan and Iran. He called on Japan to have a "louder voice" against the Israeli and American attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities. Referring to gaining the Nobel Peace Prize by the Association of Survivors of Atomic Bombing of Japan (Hibakusha), Saadat reiterated that the world people listen to the voice of Japan as the victim of atomic bombardment.



