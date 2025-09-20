Mobile Mosque project launched in Japan to support Muslim worshippers

AhlulBayt News Agency: Muslims in regions without access to mosques—due to war, natural disasters, or poor infrastructure—may soon benefit from mobile mosques, thanks to a Japanese initiative aimed at supporting Arab and Muslim communities.

The Mobile Mosque, developed by Yasu Project Co., Ltd., transforms the cargo bed of a large truck into a prayer space, demonstrating innovation and adaptability in religious service delivery.

One of the mobile mosque units was recently showcased near Tokyo Tower, where Muslims performed prayers after using the mosque’s built-in water facilities for ablution.

Sasaki Takashi, CEO of Relive Co. Ltd., distributed RELIVE gear such as T-shirts and caps, designed to support movement and flexibility during prayer, with potential uses in sports and daily life.

Inoue Yasuharu, CEO of Yasu Project Co., Ltd., told Arab News Japan that the Mobile Mosque provides a peaceful prayer space in places lacking traditional facilities, including disaster zones and event venues. He noted its use both in Japan and abroad.

Arab and Muslim diplomats in Tokyo welcomed the initiative, saying it could significantly benefit their communities, highlighting the project’s potential for global impact.

Japan has launched a fund to support the production and operation of mobile mosques. The Mobile Mosque Peace Contribution Project aims to foster peaceful coexistence across religious and cultural lines.

The fund plans to collaborate with companies linked to the Islamic world and will allocate part of its profits to support the initiative.

The first Mobile Mosque can expand to 48 square meters and host up to 50 worshippers. It includes outdoor taps and a washing station for pre-prayer cleansing. The company is exploring export opportunities to the Middle East.

