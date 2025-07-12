Imam Hussain Holy Shrine opens AhlulBayt center in Japan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ashab Al-Kisa' (peace be upon them) International Guidance Center, affiliated with the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, has announced the opening of the Ahlulbayt (peace be upon them) Center in Japan. This marks the first Arab-Iraqi center of its kind in the country, dedicated to promoting the teachings and culture of the Ahlulbayt (peace be upon them) and commemorating key religious occasions.

Speaking to Karbala Now News Agency, the center's official, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tarfi, described the initiative as a significant step toward strengthening ties with Muslim communities in Japan—particularly in Ibaraki Prefecture. He emphasized that the center is the first to provide guidance in Arabic, helping the local Arab-speaking population connect with their faith in their native language.

As a symbol of this spiritual connection, the banner of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) was raised.

