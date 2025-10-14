Representatives of World Assembly of Muslim Youth visits Islamic Cultural Center in Japan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Representatives of the World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY) visited the Islamic Cultural Center in Japan and met with its members. The visit aimed to strengthen cultural ties and exchange experiences between Japanese Muslims and the guests.

During the visit, the representatives of the World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY) discussed with the center’s officials the educational and cultural activities of the Japanese Muslim community and discussed ways to further cooperate.

The World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY) is an international organization based in Riyadh, founded in 1972. The organization works to enhance religious, cultural and social awareness among Muslim youth and organizes educational, cultural and exchange programs during various tours to different parts of the world.

