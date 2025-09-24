  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

G7 and EU Urge Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

24 September 2025 - 13:15
News ID: 1730726
Source: Yemen Press
G7 and EU Urge Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

The G7 foreign ministers and the EU High Representative have jointly called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza to relieve civilian suffering. Meeting during the UN General Assembly, they emphasized the need for humanitarian aid and the release of hostages.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) nations, along with the European Union High Representative, have called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to ease the suffering of civilians.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the ministers underscored the urgency of ensuring the widespread delivery of humanitarian aid and securing the release of all hostages.

The G7 ministers—representing Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States—expressed their willingness to work with Arab nations on proposals for Gaza’s reconstruction and to promote peace across the region.

/129

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha