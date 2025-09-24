G7 and EU Urge Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) nations, along with the European Union High Representative, have called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to ease the suffering of civilians.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the ministers underscored the urgency of ensuring the widespread delivery of humanitarian aid and securing the release of all hostages.

The G7 ministers—representing Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States—expressed their willingness to work with Arab nations on proposals for Gaza’s reconstruction and to promote peace across the region.

/129