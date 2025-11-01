Japanese Muslim convert describes Quran as ‘prescription that healed what doctors could not’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Japanese-born Islamic preacher Fatima Atsuko Hoshino says the Quran provided answers to lifelong questions and cured illnesses that medical experts failed to treat.

Speaking at a seminar titled “From Atsuko to Fatima” hosted by the Department of Quranic and Hadith Sciences at the University of Isfahan, Hoshino reflected on her spiritual journey and the impact of the Quran on her life.

Hoshino, who was raised in a family with both Buddhist and Shinto beliefs before embracing Islam, said she found in the Quran the clarity and guidance she had long been seeking.

“I realized that the Quran has instructions like a doctor’s prescription,” she said. “It healed me and saved me from illnesses that doctors and counselors could not treat for years.”

She added that the Quran answered the existential questions that had troubled her since youth. She described it as a complete guide that “offered treatment not only for the body but also for the soul.”

Hoshino explained that through studying Islam, she came to understand values she had never encountered in her own cultural or religious background. “For the first time,” she said, “I experienced the joy of saying ‘yes’ to God and to my parents. I understood that personality, faith, and spirituality are things that can grow every day with effort, while the body—which once occupied all my attention—is destined to decline.”

She likened the challenges she faced after becoming Muslim to being inside a pressure cooker. “The darkness and pressures I experienced reminded me of that,” she said. “God wants me to be cooked and become good sooner.”

Despite those difficulties, Hoshino said she found true freedom in submission to God. “I still love freedom,” she maintained, “but now I have found it in servitude to God. I understand that real freedom exists in the hereafter, and the path toward it is the one I am walking now.”

Hoshino, who frequently speaks at interfaith and academic events in Iran, has become known for sharing her reflections on faith, spirituality, and the place of women in Islam—topics that continue to draw attention from both Muslim and non-Muslim audiences.

