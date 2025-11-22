Registration Opens for Japan’s 26th Annual Quran Recitation and Memorization Competition 2025

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Center in Japan has announced the 26th yearly Quran recitation and memorization competition to be held in Tokyo. The main goal of this event is to bring Muslims closer to the Holy Quran and to encourage both children and adults to learn recitation and memorization.

Registration for the 2025 competition is now open. The Islamic Propagation Board of Japan is organizing this beautiful program. Tokyo, the capital of Japan, is getting ready to host this big Qur Quran event.

Anyone living in Japan – no matter which country they come from – can take part, and it is completely free.

Important Dates:

Last date to register: 8 December 2025

First round (online): 14 December 2025 (through Zoom)

Final round (in person): 30–31 December 2025 at Tokyo Mosque and Turkish Culture Center in Shibuya District

There are different levels:

For children up to 15 years old: from those who know just one surah up to those who have memorized the whole Quran For adults (16 years and above): full Quran memorization level

At the end, winners from every level will be announced and awarded. A very large number of people are expected to join.

The organizers say the real purpose is not just competition, but to fill hearts with love for the Quran, improve recitation skills, and make memorization strong.

Their slogan is the saying of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him):

“The best among you are those who learn the Quran and teach it.”

This event shows how much Japanese Muslims love the Holy Quran and want to keep Quranic gatherings alive.

