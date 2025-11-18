Quran and Brotherhood gathering held in Mogadishu, Somalia

AhlulBayt News Agency: A “Quran and Brotherhood” gathering was held in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, earlier this week, with a large attendance of Somali Muslims.

A large number of residents of Mogadishu attended the gathering, in which Sheikh Abdul Rashid Sheikh Ali Al-Sufi, a scholar and reciter of the country, delivered a speech, Africa Press reported.

He emphasized Quranic values, brotherhood among people, and strengthening religious and social awareness in society.

Sheikh Al-Sufi explained the importance of adhering to religious values ​​and implementing them in daily life with the aim of strengthening peace and friendship among members of society.

He said happiness and prosperity in the world cannot be bought, and the most skilled doctors cannot plant it in hearts, but it is a guidance that God Almighty places in the heart of a believer, regardless of race or nationality.

The Somali scholar added that God loves His servants who gather together and raise their hands in prayer, and God, the Exalted, is the Owner of all things.

He called on Somali citizens to prioritize memorizing, reciting, and understanding the Quran and implementing the teachings of the Quran in their lives, and emphasized the need to implement a campaign of “The best of you is the one who learns the Quran” (a prophetic Hadith) among all groups in society with the aim of learning the Quran and reciting it.

The cleric also pointed out that brotherhood in religion takes precedence over kinship, and called for practicing the values ​​of forgiveness and tolerance and avoiding enmity and conflict.

