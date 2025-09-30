UN Security Council Demands Ceasefire and Aid Access in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid, warning of a worsening crisis affecting over two million Palestinians.

During its meeting on the Middle East, UNSC members received a briefing from Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, focusing on Israeli settlement activity in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Alakbarov cited Security Council Resolution 2334 (2016), emphasizing the continued expansion of Israeli settlements and the threat posed by the “E1” plan, which undermines the two-state solution by severing the northern and southern West Bank.

He reiterated that the settlements are illegal under international law and represent a serious violation. These policies, he said, diminish the possibility of a viable Palestinian state and deepen the illegal occupation.

Alakbarov also conveyed a warning from the UN Secretary-General against advancing the E1 plan, calling it a disastrous move that increases the risk of forced displacement and escalates tensions.

The Secretary-General further expressed concern over Israeli officials’ statements about annexing parts of Palestinian land, warning that such actions would destabilize the region further.

Member states shared their positions during the session:

Russia condemned ongoing violations of Resolution 2334 and criticized Israel’s revival of the E1 settlement project.

Sierra Leone stressed the need to uphold the resolution and protect civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.

China called for an immediate end to the war in Gaza and warned against the use of humanitarian aid as a weapon.

The United Kingdom urged Israel to stop settlement expansion, abandon the E1 plan, and open crossings for aid delivery.

Somalia highlighted the role of over 150 international companies in supporting Israeli settlements.

Denmark emphasized the need to release frozen Palestinian Authority revenues and ensure humanitarian access.

Guyana warned that Israel’s continued violations threaten the viability of a future Palestinian state.

France condemned the E1 project for dividing the West Bank and called for an end to settler violence and protection of civilians.

Slovenia reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA, calling for a ceasefire and efforts to restore life in Gaza. It stressed that peace cannot be achieved through war and that ending the occupation and respecting international law are essential.

The meeting concluded the UN General Assembly’s high-level general debate, where global leaders presented their national priorities and visions for addressing global challenges.

The E1 plan, first proposed in 1997, is considered one of the most dangerous settlement schemes in the occupied West Bank. It aims to encircle eastern Jerusalem towns—Anata, At-Tur, and Hizma—prevent their expansion, and block any possibility of East Jerusalem becoming the capital of a future Palestinian state by imposing a northeastern settlement belt that severs the West Bank’s geographic continuity.

