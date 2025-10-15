  1. Home
UNRWA chief urges large-scale aid access to Gaza

15 October 2025 - 12:47
Source: Agencies
UNRWA chief urges large-scale aid access to Gaza

UNRWA’s Philippe Lazzarini called for urgent humanitarian aid access to Gaza and praised the emotional reunions following prisoner exchanges. He emphasized the need for peace, education, and justice, and urged international journalists to freely enter Gaza.

AhlulBayt News Agency: UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini emphasized the urgent need to allow large-scale humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

On Monday evening, Lazzarini posted on his X account, expressing hope after the release of Palestinian prisoners and Israeli captives, saying, “Finally, a day of positive emotions and a reunion for Israeli and Palestinian families are shedding some light of hope after more than 2 years of total darkness.”

He added, “Time to build a future of peace through healing, justice and mutual recognition. Time for rebuilding lives and dreams through education. Time to let in humanitarian aid at scale including through UNRWA.”

Lazzarini also called for allowing international journalists to freely enter Gaza to support and honor the courageous work of Palestinian journalists.

