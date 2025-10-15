UNRWA chief urges large-scale aid access to Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini emphasized the urgent need to allow large-scale humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

On Monday evening, Lazzarini posted on his X account, expressing hope after the release of Palestinian prisoners and Israeli captives, saying, “Finally, a day of positive emotions and a reunion for Israeli and Palestinian families are shedding some light of hope after more than 2 years of total darkness.”

He added, “Time to build a future of peace through healing, justice and mutual recognition. Time for rebuilding lives and dreams through education. Time to let in humanitarian aid at scale including through UNRWA.”

Lazzarini also called for allowing international journalists to freely enter Gaza to support and honor the courageous work of Palestinian journalists.

