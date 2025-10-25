UNRWA urges ceasefire to restore education for Gaza’s children

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has emphasized the urgent need to uphold the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in order to restore a safe educational environment for children after two years of devastation caused by Israeli military operations.

In remarks shared by UNRWA on X, Deputy Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza, John Whyte, said that Palestinian children in Gaza need education, and “we must do everything possible to make that happen.”

Whyte noted that UNRWA remains the largest provider of emergency education in Gaza and is working to create spaces in some schools to resume classes.

Since the ceasefire came into effect, he explained, UNRWA teams have been trying to find space in some schools to provide education for around 10,000 children daily, compared to about 60,000 during the previous ceasefire.

He added that the agency is seeking to expand its operations further, including offering online education, with up to 300,000 children in Gaza expected to register for remote learning programs.

Whyte stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire to ensure that all children in Gaza can return to a learning environment after two years of war, trauma, and hardship.

.....................

End/ 257