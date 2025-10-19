UNRWA launches education program for 300,000 Gaza children

AhlulBayt News Agency: Approximately 300,000 Palestinian students in Gaza were set to resume their education on Saturday under the supervision of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), according to officials.

This resumption of classes comes despite the ongoing Israeli blockade, which continues to obstruct the entry of hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.

UNRWA media advisor Adnan Abu Hasna stated that around 10,000 students will attend in-person classes at schools and shelters, while the majority will receive remote instruction. He stressed, “It is absolutely impossible to have two years without schooling, preceded by two years of Corona.”

UNRWA also confirmed that approximately 8,000 teachers will participate in the educational program.

Since the start of Israel’s military campaign on October 7, 2023, schools in Gaza have been largely suspended. Many UNRWA and government-run schools were converted into shelters, while others were either destroyed or severely damaged.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Education, 172 government schools have been destroyed, 118 damaged, and more than 100 UNRWA-operated schools have been targeted.

The ministry further reported that 17,711 students have been killed, 25,897 injured, and 763 education workers lost their lives, with an additional 3,189 injured.

