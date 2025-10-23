UNRWA warns of forced displacement of Palestinians amid rising settler violence in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) warned on Wednesday that the dangerous escalation in Zionist settler attacks and settlement expansion operations in the West Bank could lead to forced displacement of Palestinians and pave the way for the de facto annexation of lands.

Roland Friedrich, Director of UNRWA Affairs in the West Bank, confirmed that this escalation “has driven vulnerable Palestinian communities from their lands under increasingly coercive circumstances.”

He also pointed to the continuation of demolition and forced displacement operations in the northern West Bank, including the evacuation of refugee camps and preventing their residents from returning following a wide-scale Israeli military operation.

Friedrich expressed his strong rejection of “de-pressurizing Gaza” becoming an opportunity to tighten the “grip of the occupation elsewhere,” asserting the Agency’s continued operation despite the difficulties.

