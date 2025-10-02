Spanish PM warns Israel against threatening Gaza-bound Flotilla

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday urged Israel not to threaten the Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, stressing that the convoy’s mission is purely humanitarian and that passengers aboard the ships would enjoy “full diplomatic protection.”

According to Mehr, speaking in Copenhagen ahead of an Informal Meeting of EU Heads of State or Government, Sanchez addressed mounting concerns about the safety of the flotilla, which is nearing Gaza and faces the risk of interception by Israeli forces.

“We must remember that this is a humanitarian mission that would not have been necessary had the Israeli government allowed UNRWA to enter and the United Nations to distribute humanitarian aid,” Sanchez told reporters.

The Spanish leader confirmed that Madrid has deployed a naval vessel to provide emergency assistance if needed and is coordinating with other countries supporting the mission.

“I have conveyed from the very beginning to the Israeli government that Spanish nationals aboard the flotilla will receive full diplomatic protection, as is their right,” Sanchez said. “They do not represent any danger or threat to Israel, and therefore I expect Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government not to threaten this flotilla.”

