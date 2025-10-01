Israeli Navy Reportedly Moves to Intercept Global Sumud Flotilla in High-Risk Zone

AhlulBayt News Agency: Activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, a multinational humanitarian convoy, have announced via social media that their fleet is now approaching 120 nautical miles from Gaza's coast, entering a designated "high-risk zone" where previous aid missions have been intercepted or attacked by Israeli occupation forces.

The flotilla, which takes its name from the Arabic word "sumud," meaning steadfastness or resilience, is the largest civilian-led maritime effort of its kind. It comprises over 50 vessels and involves thousands of participants from more than 46 countries. The flotilla has 497 activists on board.

According to the latest social media post from the activists, unidentified vessels approached a number of boats in the Flotilla, some with their lights off. Participants applied security protocols in preparation for an interception.

"The vessels have now left the Flotilla. We continue to sail to Gaza, approaching the 120 nautical mile mark, near the area where previous flotillas have been intercepted and/or attacked," the update post added.

According to a Drop Site News update, "Israeli navy vessels are reportedly moving in to intercept the Global Sumud Flotilla. No ships have been boarded yet, but CCTV has been disrupted on several boats. Participants are preparing for interception."

President of Colombia Gustavo Petro said in the latest statement, “Any Israeli attack on the civilian, humanitarian, and nonviolent Global Sumud Flotilla would constitute a blatant violation of international law and a crime against humanity.”

Launched in July 2025 amid escalating humanitarian crises in Gaza, the mission aims to deliver essential aid, including food, medical supplies, and other relief items, while challenging Israel's naval blockade of Gaza.

🚨The Global Sumud Flotilla is entering a dangerous area.



They have issued a distress call, warning of the possibility of an Israeli war crime against them!



September 30, 2025

In their urgent update, the organizers warned that the flotilla could face an Israeli attack as early as tonight or tomorrow, calling on global citizens to pressure their governments for safe passage.

"An attack on the Flotilla is an attack on Palestine," the statement emphasized, highlighting the mission's symbolic and practical significance in supporting Gaza's more than 2 million residents, who continue to endure severe shortages of water, healthcare, and basic necessities due to the brutal Israeli blockade imposed since 2007.

The activists reiterated that breaking the siege is a "moral and legal duty" under international law, refusing to abandon their course despite mounting risks.

In recent weeks, vessels reported multiple Israeli drone attacks in international waters, including strikes off the coasts of Tunisia and Greece in September 2025, involving incendiary devices, sound bombs, and other munitions that caused fires but no injuries.

Flotilla organizers and supporters, including UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, have called for international protection.

September 30, 2025

Israeli officials, including hawkish minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have vowed to prevent the convoy from reaching Gaza, labeling participants as potential terrorists and proposing to seize the boats and imprison activists.

Flotilla spokespeople have dismissed baseless Israeli claims as propaganda aimed at justifying aggression.

Italy announced on September 30, 2025, that its navy would withdraw escort vessels once the flotilla reaches 150 nautical miles from Gaza's shore, citing the risk of a "diplomatic incident" with Israel.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto issued a final appeal for the activists to divert to Cyprus and offload aid there, an offer repeatedly rejected by the organizers.

"This is not protection but sabotage of the flotilla’s mission," the activists responded, condemning the Italian government's stance as complicit in the blockade.

Spain had also provided naval support earlier, but the flotilla is now proceeding without such escorts, heightening concerns of confrontation.

Prominent figures aboard or supporting the mission include climate activist Greta Thunberg, who stated, "If we are detained, it will be because of the failure of our governments."

Other notable participants range from politicians like Rima Hassan and Zwelivelile Mandela to artists and human rights advocates.

The convoy, which set sail from ports across Europe and the Mediterranean, including Italy, Spain, Greece, and Tunisia, carries around 45 tons of aid from Italy alone, with additional supplies from Malaysian and other international contributions.

If unimpeded, the flotilla could reach Gaza within three days, potentially establishing a new humanitarian corridor.

Global Sumud Flotilla is inching closer to the high-risk zone tonight.



Activists on 150 boats from 44 countries risking their lives to stop the Israeli genocide and bring aid to Gaza.@gbsumudflotilla



September 30, 2025

This initiative builds on a history of Gaza-bound flotillas, such as the 2010 Mavi Marmara incident, where Israeli commandos raided vessels, killing 10 activists and sparking global condemnation.

Supporters worldwide have mobilized, with protests in over 70 Italian cities, sit-ins in Tunis, and calls for general strikes.

More than a dozen foreign ministers and figures like Colombian President Gustavo Petro have voiced backing, while the European Union has distanced itself, urging the use of established aid channels.

As the flotilla advances into the high-risk zone -- now on high alert with reports of an Israeli naval vessel detected within 50 miles -- organizers remain resolute.

Palestinians in Gaza have been battling genocide, devastation, and famine. UN investigators recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where more than 66,000 people have been killed since October 2023.

Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid has left Gaza’s 2.2 million residents with dwindling access to food, clean water, and medicine, conditions that UN officials warn have reached a “nightmare scale.”



