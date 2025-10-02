Colombia Expels All “Israeli” Envoys After Flotilla Assault, Slams Trump as “Genocide Enabler”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Colombia has expelled the apartheid “Israeli” entity's diplomatic delegation following Tel Aviv’s assault on the Global Sumud Flotilla — an international humanitarian convoy bound for Gaza — and the detention of two Colombian activists on board.President Gustavo Petro simultaneously accused the United States of complicity in “Israel’s” ongoing genocide in Gaza, saying US President Donald Trump “deserves nothing but jail” for aiding the atrocities.

On Thursday, Petro ordered the expulsion of all “Israeli” diplomats from Bogotá, describing the move as a response to both the attack on the flotilla and “Israel’s” broader campaign of starvation and siege against Gaza. The two Colombian detainees, Manuela Bedoya and Luna Barreto, were part of the 50-strong Global Sumud Flotilla, which set sail carrying urgently needed humanitarian supplies to the besieged Palestinian enclave. They were captured when “Israeli” naval forces intercepted the fleet roughly 150 nautical miles from Gaza’s coast.

The “Israeli” navy boarded multiple vessels, detained crew members and journalists, and blocked communications in what rights groups have described as a “war crime” under international law. Humanitarian organizations have repeatedly condemned the apartheid entity’s siege policy — which restricts food, medicine and fuel — as a deliberate weaponization of starvation amid its October 2023-present war of genocide against the people of Gaza.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Petro condemned the arrests as “a new international crime by [‘Israeli’ Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu”. He said Colombia’s foreign ministry would pursue legal action in “Israeli” courts and international jurisdictions, calling on global legal experts to assist his government. He also announced the immediate cancellation of Colombia’s Free Trade Agreement with “Israel”.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council earlier this week, Petro urged the formation of “a strong army of nations that do not accept genocide,” declaring, “We must gather weapons and armies. We must liberate Palestine”. The remarks came shortly before Washington revoked his US visa — a move Petro dismissed bluntly: “I don’t care”.

Colombia had already cut formal diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv in May 2024, but Thursday’s order went a step further by demanding the departure of all remaining “Israeli” representatives.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Petro denounced US complicity in “Israel’s” mass killings in Gaza, which have martyred more than 66,100 Palestinian — mostly women and children. “If US President Donald Trump keeps being complicit in a genocide, as he is up to today, he deserves nothing but jail,” Petro said. “And his military should not obey him”.

The Colombian president further warned that he would seek prosecution of both Washington and Tel Aviv before the International Criminal Court [ICC]. “The US and 'Israel' are not party to the ICC’s Rome Statute, but Colombia is,” he noted. “The Rome Statute defines crimes against humanity, war crimes, and international crimes. Anyone of any nationality judged by those tribunals can be arrested by any country if they pass through”.

Petro’s statements mark one of the strongest condemnations yet by any sitting world leader of both “Israel’s” actions in Gaza and US complicity in the war, signaling Colombia’s deepening break with Western powers over what Petro has called “the greatest humanitarian catastrophe of our time”.