Pakistan, Malaysia, condemn Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu "strongly" condemned the Israeli attack, saying that "such intimidation is unacceptable and must not be tolerated."

"Targeting a humanitarian convoy carrying relief to a population deprived of freedom and basic necessities is a grave affront to humanity and international law," Muizzu said through the US social media company X, Anadolu news agency reported.

"We call on the international community to take decisive actions against Israel's gross and repeated violations of international law, which go far beyond the moral compass shared by humanity," he added.

The Maldives, he further said, stands in unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people in their just struggle for human rights, justice, peace, and security.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also condemned in the "strongest terms" Israel's attack on the humanitarian aid flotilla, warning that his country will take all legal measures to hold Tel Aviv accountable, especially when its citizens are involved.

"I urge the immediate release of all Malaysian and international activists and volunteers," Anwar said Thursday on X.

"This is a humanitarian mission that brings unarmed civilians along with much-needed aid to the people of Gaza. The government will do its best to free Malaysian citizens in custody," he added.