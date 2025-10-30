Old mosques in Maldives’ capital set for replacement

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Maldivian government will soon begin replacing a number of historic mosques in the capital city of Male' with new constructions, Islamic Minister Dr. Mohamed Shaheem Ali Saeed stated.

In a post on social media Tuesday night, Shaheem said the foundation stone for the M. Boduge Mosque will be laid Wednesday, with construction expected to be completed within two years.

He added that the Barubaree Mosque, whose construction began late last year, will be completed and opened in December.

The minister also revealed that work on the Zikuraa Mosque will begin in January, noting that the site has been handed over and the design phase is underway.

Shaheem said the Salam Mosque in Villimale' will be demolished and rebuilt as a modern mosque, and that the project has already been awarded and is in the design stage.

Construction of a modern mosque in Hulhumale' Phase 1, on the site of the current temporary mosque, is also nearing completion, he said.

“All these projects are expected to cost about MVR 200 million, and sponsorships have been arranged for all of them,” Shaheem wrote on his blog.

He added that once completed, Henveiru Masjid Al-Afeefudheen will be the only remaining old mosque in Male', which he said is also expected to be rebuilt next year.

Shaheem said that while dilapidated mosques in Male' will be redeveloped to modern standards, heritage mosques will be preserved.

The new mosques, he said, are being designed to serve academic and social functions in addition to worship.

..................

End/ 257