Why do Zionist Jews hate Napoli of Italy?

AhlulBayt News Agency: Napoli (Naples), major port city in the south of Italy, has always been a symbol of resistance and protest against oppression.

Today, Napoli is in the frontline of support for the people of Palestine and expresses solidarity with the anti-Zionist and antiapartheid movements.

Counterpunch website reported, Napoli has had a freedom-seeking spirit since the "Masaniello" historical uprising in 1647 which led to formation of a temporary democratic republic.

Napoli has kept a symbolic bond with Palestine since past years. Since decades ago, this city has become a twin city with Nablus in Palestine (a city with a common historical record in the Roman history). The city has been the scene of demonstrations, concerts (such as "Life for Gaza"), artistic shows and political meetings in support for Gaza.

One of the symbols of this bond in Napoli is the famous "Taverna di Santa Chiara" restaurant which openly backs the BDS (boycott, divest and sanction) movement against Israel. This restaurant is known as a safe place against the Israeli apartheid, but it has been recently attacked by Zionists.

Zionists' attack on restaurant, Napoli community reaction

An Israeli couple, after having food at the restaurant on May 3, 2024, insulted the staff in defense of the Israeli crimes in Gaza and accused the owner of the restaurant, Nives Monda, of what they called, "support for terrorism". This Zionist couple, took film without the permission of the customers and released their distorted and manipulated footage on social networks. This move led to racist threats and even menacing to demolish the place and physical violence.

The local Jewish community and municipality authorities of Napoli, instead of sympathy with the restaurant, apologized the Israeli violent and rude couple and adopted a very flimsy stance, but the citizens of Napoli didn't keep silent.

Thousands of people rallied in front of the municipality office on May 6 and called for severing cooperation with Zionist institutions.

A popular campaign was also launched in Napoli with the motto, "#Zionists_ unwelcome_ in Napoli".

Furthermore, over 5000 anti-Zionist labels were distributed across the city. The "%100 for Gaza" campaign, too, gathered 100 thousand Euros for Gazans within 100 hours.

Israel's propaganda policies and global resistance

Israel spends $157 million for Hasbara (Zionist propaganda) annually in bid to portray each and every criticism of its policies as "antisemitism". This is done by thousands of employees who are paid to carry out the mission of normalization of genocide, ethnic cleansing and whatever crime the fake Zionist regime commits, on the one hand; while demonizing each and every voice and individual who protests against this cancerous tumor or thinks differently from what Israel keeps pumping in the world media space.

The people of Napoli proved that the Zionist propaganda machine can be defeated.

Their measures now inspire people of other regions in the world, as Maldives has just banned the entry of any Israelis. Napoli's message is clear:

Resistance against Zionist racism

Support for Palestinian people till complete liberation

Exposure of Israeli propaganda

Napoli, with an honorable history of struggles, has now turned into a refuge for justice-seekers and shows that ordinary people can also stand against the world powers.



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