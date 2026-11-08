Zionists recycling 1,300 terrorists in Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): While the world's attention is focused on the changing political maps of the Middle East, behind-the-scenes security and intelligence investigations reveal a new and dangerous chapter in systematic chaos, where the interests of the group known as Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, led by Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, have intersected with transnational regional plans and indicate recent field movements that show something more than local maneuvers in northern Syria.

The Iraqi media outlet Al-Maalomah, through interviews with several informed sources, has unveiled a dangerous project in the region's future; the exposure of a widespread sabotage plan that originates from Idlib bases and extends its scope to strike at the heart of the stability and security of neighboring countries, primarily Jordan and Iraq, through a strategy aimed at expanding terror and creating new attrition fronts.

Shocking security data and investigations conducted by the competent authorities show the monitoring of suspicious and organized transfers of about 1,300 armed individuals from extremist groups toward the borders, which took place simultaneously with the foiling of a conspiracy led by the Zionist regime through its intelligence arm in southern Syria, especially in Daraa province.

This high-level intelligence coordination is not only carried out with the aim of destabilizing the national security of the region but also seeks to impose a reality of widespread chaos that serves expansionist plans and foreign pressures, and this places the security of Amman, Baghdad, and Damascus before the most dangerous security test of its kind in order to prevent the project of retaliatory chaos.

In this regard, a Syrian security source reported that the suspicious transfer of terrorist groups from inside Syrian territory to neighboring countries, primarily Iraq, Lebanon, and Jordan, has been identified. This source emphasized that these movements were carried out under the direct supervision and coordination of American and Turkish parties to destabilize the region.

This source told the Al-Maalomah news agency, "The redeployment of more than 1,300 terrorist elements has been recorded. They had previously been transferred in batches toward the borders and crossings adjacent to Iraq, Lebanon, and Jordan." This source added, "These suspicious movements are part of a sabotage plan to recycle terrorism and use it as a tool for pressure and security blackmail against neighboring countries."

He added, "Before the transfer operation, intensive training courses and military preparation were held for these terrorists inside special camps located on the outskirts of Idlib, especially in the Harem area near the Syria-Turkey border."

He noted, "America and Turkey's supervision and logistical coverage of these camps and the transfer operation clearly indicate these parties' involvement in reviving extremist organizations and threatening the national sovereignty of neighboring countries."

This source emphasized, "The security apparatuses of Iraq and the region's countries need to exercise utmost caution and alertness and to strengthen fortifications and intelligence monitoring along the shared border strip to foil any attempt at infiltration or plans that target the security and stability of the region's people."

An informed Jordanian source also reported a terrorist conspiracy led by the Zionist regime that included recruiting and arming hundreds of extremist elements in southern Syria with the aim of carrying out widespread sabotage attacks to destabilize the region, especially Jordan.

This source told the Al-Maalomah news agency, "Security data and investigations conducted by the competent authorities in Jordan revealed the formation of armed groups consisting of at least 500 active terrorist elements in Daraa province in southern Syria." He added, "These gangs were receiving direct and advanced funding and weapons from the Zionist regime's intelligence services to be used as a spearhead for cross-border hostile operations."

This source added, "The goal of the Zionist plan is to destabilize the security situation and carry out coordinated attacks on the heart of neighboring countries in order to create chaos and weaken regional cohesion." He noted, "These groups enjoy the support and logistical coverage of local parties to secure supply lines and infiltrate Jordanian territory."

Previously, a Syrian security source had revealed to Al-Maalomah that the suspicious transfer of extremist and terrorist groups toward the borders of neighboring countries (Iraq, Lebanon, and Jordan) had been identified under direct supervision and intelligence coordination with the aim of destabilizing the region's national security and creating chaos in line with expansionism and foreign pressures.

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