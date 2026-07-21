We Remain Committed to Covenant We Made with Sayed Hassan Nasrallah: Sheikh Naim Qassem

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In his message, Sheikh Naim Qassem described Khalil al-Hayya’s election, under the difficult circumstances resulting from the aggression of the Zionist regime and the United States against the Palestinian people, Gaza, and the region, as a sign of the resistance’s resilience, determination, and resolve to continue the struggle for the liberation of Jerusalem and Palestine.

Referring to al-Hayya’s record in the field and in the resistance, he described him as a successor to the path of Hamas’ martyred leaders, including Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya al-Sinwar, and the other martyrs of the movement. He also emphasized the need for continued cooperation among all Palestinian groups and for the resistance to rely on the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.

The Hezbollah Secretary-General went on to declare Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance’s full support for Hamas’ new leadership, stating that this support would continue until the occupied territories are reclaimed and the rights of the Palestinian people are restored.

He added that Hezbollah remains committed to the covenant established by the martyred Sayed Hassan Nasrallah and the other martyrs of the resistance, and that it continues to pursue the path of resistance based on the ideas of Imam Khomeini (r.a.) and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Sheikh Naim Qassem also referred to the ongoing war in Gaza, claiming that despite the passage of three years since Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood,” the Zionist regime and the United States have failed to achieve their declared objectives, including the destruction of the resistance and forcing it to surrender.

He stated that although the war has brought widespread destruction and heavy casualties to the Palestinian people, it has strengthened the resistance’s determination to liberate Palestine. Citing Verse 51 of Surah Ghafir, he expressed hope that this path would ultimately lead to victory and the liberation of Palestine.

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