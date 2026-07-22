India's Former FM: Many Nations Claim Imam Khamenei (r.a.) as Their Own Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Salman Khurshid, India's former Foreign Minister and former Minister of Law and Justice, who had traveled to Iran at the invitation of our country's Cultural Attaché in New Delhi to participate in the historic farewell ceremony for the martyred leader, stating that he introduces himself as a friend of Iran and admires Iran, said, "I have come to Iran to express my respect on the occasion of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei (r.a.) and to show sympathy and solidarity with the Iranian people in this moment of grief."

Finding a Personality Like Ayatollah Khamenei Is Very Difficult

In response to a question about the personality of the martyred gentleman of Iran, Khurshid described him as a rare leader and said, "It is very rare to find a leader who combines spirituality with practical politics; he was able to elevate politics to a level beyond what we see in the world today."

Stating that it is very difficult to find a personality so committed to his people, his country's ideals, and even humanity, he said, "He did not retreat from his beliefs until the last moment of his life and was ready to sacrifice his life for his ideals. That is why it is very difficult to find a personality equal to him."

In response to a question about Ayatollah Khamenei's (r.a.) popularity among followers of different religions, India's former Foreign Minister stated, "The foundation of all monotheistic religions is a great goal, defined as entrusting one's soul to God Almighty; the name of God differs in various religions, but the path of all religions leads to a single destination. Ayatollah Khamenei (r.a.) was able to understand and connect the common spirit of religions, and this characteristic is among the most important reasons for his greatness."

The head of the Foreign Affairs Department of India's National Congress Party, stating that he did not belong only to one country or one religion, but to all of humanity, and dedicated his life to serving humanity, spoke of the special respect and devotion of the Indian people toward Ayatollah Khamenei (r.a.) and said, "We have come to Iran with feelings of gratitude and great respect for him to declare the solidarity of the Indian people and other free people of the world with the Iranian nation."

The Indian People Have Unconditional Admiration for Ayatollah Khamenei

Regarding the difference between the positions of the people and the government of India, he also said, "One must distinguish between the feelings of the people and the positions of the government. Governments are compelled to consider political considerations, international relations, and their agreements with other countries, but the people have no such restrictions and express their feelings honestly."

This Indian politician added, "As a leader of the opposition party, I represent the people and am not compelled to be influenced by diplomatic considerations. What ultimately matters is the real feeling of the people, and the Indian people have unconditional respect and admiration for Ayatollah Khamenei. I have come to Iran with this same spirit."

Khurshid further spoke about popular contributions to Iran, saying, "When a friend is in grief and affliction, a person either prays for him, sympathizes with him, or offers whatever they can. The popular action of those who, despite financial difficulties, donated part of their modest assets to support Iran is a sign of their great spirit and deep solidarity."

Khamenei Was a Great Advocate of Unity

India's former Foreign Minister emphasized, "Just as the head of a family brings all members together to solve problems, Ayatollah Khamenei (r.a.) also invited everyone to coexistence, unity, and joint problem-solving. This is the message that must be repeated and promoted not only in India but throughout the world."

In conclusion, he described Ayatollah Khamenei's (r.a.) message as a universal message and stated, "He did not have a message only for Islam or Iran, but his message was addressed to all of humanity. Today, the world faces many differences, wars, sufferings, and crises, and it needs personalities who belong to all human beings, not just one nation or one group, more than ever."

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