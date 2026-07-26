Arab Expert: Trump Blames Jordan to Escape Embarrassment of Defeat in Jordan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Abdul Bari Atwan, the editor-in-chief of Rai al-Youm and a renowned Arab world analyst, dedicated his new editorial for this electronic newspaper, as in recent days, to the developments related to the new round of war in the region, particularly Iran's crushing blows to U.S. bases.

At the beginning of his article, Atwan wrote, "It is quite ridiculous that Donald Trump, the U.S. President, after the killing of 3 American soldiers and the wounding of dozens of others in Iran's missile and drone attack on the U.S. base in Jordan, has leveled harsh criticism at the Jordanian government and claims that if American personnel had been responsible for defending these bases, this would not have happened."

He added, "Trump, who has become a laughing stock due to absolute ignorance and stupidity and a complete lack of any military, political, and economic insight, and whose contradictory statements prove all this, is trying to turn everything upside down and blame Jordan instead of admitting defeat; while he should first blame himself for plunging the region into the current state of military, political, and economic chaos."

He stated, "Trump should also blame the more than 50,000 U.S. forces deployed in the region, in addition to two aircraft carriers, 20 U.S. frigates, and more than 50 ground bases, instead of blaming Jordan. According to U.S. war doctrine, the American forces in Jordan, equipped with the most advanced and newest air defense systems, were supposed to intercept all Iranian missiles and drones and protect Jordanian citizens in addition to American personnel."

The article continued, "But nevertheless, Trump, as usual, shirked responsibility and blamed the host country, Jordan, and crossed all red lines by insulting the Jordanian army and accusing it of incompetence and inability to protect U.S. forces."

Two Truths Revealed by Iran's Attack on Jordan

The editor-in-chief of Rai al-Youm continued, "We had hoped that at least the Jordanian military command would respond to Trump's insolent insult and provocations, but this has not happened so far. The Iranian missiles reaching American military targets on Jordanian soil confirm two fundamental points:

First: These missiles are highly advanced in terms of technology, precision, and sophistication.

Second: U.S. missile defense systems no longer have the capability or effectiveness to intercept and shoot down these Iranian missiles."

Atwan continued, "Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed what we had previously pointed out in our articles, announcing that the number of American casualties in Jordan is higher than the figures announced by the U.S. military command, and that Iranian missiles destroyed a U.S. F-15 fighter jet at an airport on Jordanian soil."

This Palestinian author noted, "It is clear that this Iranian statement is entirely credible, and even American newspapers and television networks have questioned the Pentagon's official information regarding the actual number of American dead and wounded and the extent of military equipment destroyed by Iranian attacks, whether in Jordan or at U.S. military bases in the Persian Gulf region, such as bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, and Qatar."

According to this editorial, when the mayor of Ramat Gan decides to open all the city's shelters, which are part of the greater Tel Aviv area, and the Zionist regime's Radio and Television Organization reports that the army command has raised its alert level in anticipation of an imminent Iranian missile attack on the depths of Israel - amid Trump's threats to bomb Iran's civilian infrastructure such as power plants and bridges - this indicates that the circle of war is expanding in a way that will be difficult to control in the coming days.

America Is on the Path to Rapid Collapse and Inevitable Defeat

The editor-in-chief of Rai al-Youm concluded the article by emphasizing, "The flames of fire have reached the edge of Jordan's cloak, and in the coming days, they may reach the heart of Israel (occupied Palestine). We must always remember that this war of attrition will soon enter its fifth month, and neither the United States nor Israel, which ignited it, has achieved any of its objectives. The results have been completely opposite and have only strengthened Iran's resolve."

Atwan concluded, "Jordan is like barley bread to America: both eaten and condemned. No praise, no appreciation, only blame. This is America, unable to protect its own soldiers, let alone others, especially Arabs. That is why it is on the path to rapid collapse and inevitable defeat, and time will determine everything."

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