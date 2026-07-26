Yemen armed forces strike Saudi Aramco facilities in Jizan and Yanbu

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announces that the country’s military units have carried out two separate operations targeting Saudi Aramco facilities in Jizan and Yanbu with dozens of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

General Saree said in a statement that the first operation targeted sensitive and critical sites at Aramco facilities in Jizan using tens of ballistic missiles and drones.

In the second operation, he said, the Yemeni Armed Forces struck sensitive Aramco targets in Yanbu using a combination of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

“Both operations were carried out with precision and success,” Saree said.

He said the naval blockade imposed on “the Saudi enemy” remained in force.

“The escalation of aggressions confirms Saudi Arabia’s determination to continue the siege of the Yemeni people and violate our country’s sovereignty,” Saree said, warning that Yemen would not hesitate to expand its operations and intensify its steps in the coming hours and days, in accordance with what he described as the equation of “blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation.”

On the political front, the Yemeni House of Representatives issued a statement holding Saudi Arabia fully responsible for the consequences of the recent escalation, saying the trajectory posed a serious threat to regional security and stability.

The statement said the Yemeni people and their Armed Forces have the right to use all appropriate and deterrent options to confront aggression and reclaim their legitimate rights.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam, spokesperson of Ansarullah and head of the Sanaa negotiating delegation, said Saturday that the Yemeni people would not relinquish their rights and would pursue them by whatever means necessary, in response to Saudi Arabia’s strike on Sanaa airport.

“What Saudi Arabia must understand at this stage is that through its miscalculations, it has made itself the open enemy of Yemen,” Abdul-Salam said.

“Its insistence on stubbornness and refusal to accept reality will have serious consequences for its security and economy,” he said.

Abdul-Salam added that the naval blockade imposed by Yemen “is only the first step in the battle of blockade for blockade,” stressing that the Yemeni people will not give up their rights and they will claim them by whatever means necessary.

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