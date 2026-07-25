Yemen launches retaliatory attacks on Saudi Arabia

AhlulBayt News Agency: Arab sources reported retaliatory missile and drone strikes launched by Yemen against targets in Saudi Arabia.

According to Tasnim, some sources reported early Saturday that Saudi Arabia was targeted by Yemeni hypersonic missiles.

The Telegram channel Al-Yamannet reported that it was the second time in the last few hours that Saudi Arabia was targeted by a severe attack by the Yemenis.

It reported a combined attack by Yemenis using ballistic missiles and drones, stressing that these attacks are continuing .

Meanwhile, media sources reported explosions in the city of Jizan, southwestern Saudi Arabia, with some saying more than 5 explosions shook the city. Following the attack, columns of smoke rose in Jizan and power outages were reported in several areas of the city.

There were also reports of massive explosions in the Saudi port city of Yanbu, the city of Dhamad, and the Khamis Mushait air base, south of the country.

According to Arab media reports, Yemeni missiles also targeted the Hay Al-Matar area near Abdullah Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Arab sources reported that Jeddah Airport suspended its flights after the Yemeni attacks.

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