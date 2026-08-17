  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Yemen warns Saudi Arabia against turning country into battlefield

17 August 2026 - 07:17
News ID: 1853383
Source: IRNA
Yemen warns Saudi Arabia against turning country into battlefield

A senior Yemeni official has warned Saudi Arabia against turning Yemen into a battleground while keeping its own territory and interests insulated from the consequences, as fighting between Yemeni forces and Saudi-backed militia intensified in several areas.

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Yemeni official has warned Saudi Arabia against turning Yemen into a battleground while keeping its own territory and interests insulated from the consequences, as fighting between Yemeni forces and Saudi-backed militia intensified in several areas.

Abdulaziz bin Habtour, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, said continued Saudi military deployments and equipment reinforcements in Yemen, along with economic and political pressure and a crippling blockade, indicated that escalation remained an option.

He said efforts to impose new military equations would be met with measures to protect Yemen, its security and sovereignty.

Bin Habtoor also said Saudi Arabia would not avoid responsibility for the consequences of escalating tensions by seeking to shift the confrontation into Yemen through local forces and proxies.

....................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha