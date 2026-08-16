New Zealand registers “Free Palestine” party for 2026 election

AhlulBayt News Agency: New Zealand’s Electoral Commission has officially registered the Free Palestine Party, clearing it to contest the party vote and nominate candidates in the general election on 7 November 2026.

The party’s founder and leader, Paul Hopkinson, said the registration was finalized after the party fulfilled all legal requirements set by the New Zealand Electoral Commission.

The New Zealand Electoral Commission announced its approval of the registration of the “Free Palestine” party as a political party after examining its registration application in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 1993.

The decision followed a public consultation during which the commission received 207 submissions opposing the application.

The commission concluded that the party had met the legal requirements, including providing evidence that it had at least 500 current financial members who were eligible to enroll as voters.

It also found no legal grounds requiring it to reject the registration.

The commission said it had carefully considered objections concerning the name “Free Palestine” party and whether it was offensive or likely to cause anger or disgust in a reasonable person.

The “Free Palestine” Party was established in May 2026 by activist and teacher Paul Hopkinson, along with a group of pro-Palestinian activists. The party aims to channel the momentum of widespread public protests and solidarity rallies condemning the war in Gaza into a political force capable of influencing policymaking in the New Zealand Parliament.

The Palestinian cause lies at the heart of the party’s political platform. It calls for an end to political complicity, accountability for those responsible for war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian people, and a fundamental shift in New Zealand’s foreign policy toward a more independent position free from Western and US pressure in support of “Israel.”

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