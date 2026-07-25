Yemen warns Zionist entity, condemns international silence over West Bank crimes

ABNA24 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Sanaa has warned Israeli occupation’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against expanding military operations in the occupied West Bank, stating that crimes carried out by Israeli settlers warrant a decisive stance from Arab and Islamic nations.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ministry criticized what it described as Arab and Islamic inaction alongside international silence, arguing that such passivity reflects complicity with the Israeli occupation government. The ministry further condemned what it characterized as double standards by international institutions, claiming these policies undermine the credibility of the global system.

The ministry concluded its statement by reaffirming the strategic position of support for the Palestinian people and their resistance factions, emphasizing continued commitment to their cause.



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