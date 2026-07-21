King of Bahrain Initiated Operation to Eliminate Shia

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to Mirat al-Bahrain, the fact that Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qasim is breaking his silence and declaring that the fate of the Shia faith in Bahrain faces an existential threat, means that this segment of Bahrain's national society is being subjected to a relentless, ruthless, and systematic war of annihilation. The matter has reached a very dangerous stage; this is not merely a simple "elimination," but a "sectarian cleansing" in the full sense of the word. This level of pressure imposed by official policies on society has reached a point where silence is no longer permissible; because the issue has gone beyond restriction and siege to targeting the religious and social identity of this community.

The unprecedented suppression operation inflicted on the virtuous scholars in prisons, as revealed by the "National Islamic Accord Association," is intolerable to any sound mind. These actions are not individual violations or administrative errors, but organized sectarian crimes directed from the highest levels of power, something Bahrain had never experienced before.

What is certain is that the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa, bears direct responsibility for the well-being of all detained scholars. Any negligence in halting these crimes or continuing policies of collective punishment and humiliation will only deepen internal divisions and increase public anger. Governments are not run by suppressing or humiliating opponents, but through justice, the rule of law, and respect for human dignity.

The most dangerous thing the ruling authority can do is to imagine that an iron fist can resolve a crisis of religious and national dimensions. The wider the circle of rights violations becomes, and the more this feeling is reinforced among citizens that their identity and rights are being targeted, the heavier the cost of this crisis will be for the entire society.

Now this case requires urgent international intervention and involvement of human rights organizations; an intervention that does not accept the Bahraini king's claims of "peaceful coexistence" or his "false tolerance" as established truths. These deceptions no longer convince any foreign official or human rights observer in the East or West. This is a human rights and humanitarian crisis that requires the formation of an independent investigation committee, serious international monitoring, and genuine accountability, and should not rely on official narratives or media campaigns designed to whitewash reality.

The international community and human rights institutions are obliged to act according to international standards, investigate events on the ground, and enforce the implementation of human rights commitments, particularly regarding the protection of prisoners and their dignity.

It is also no longer acceptable for Bahrain to be seen only through an official image marketed at international conferences, while demands for investigation into human rights cases are increasing. Credibility is not built through promotional speeches, but through transparency, accountability, and the rule of law. If the ruling authority is confident in its narrative, the natural course is to open doors to independent fact-finding mechanisms. Any delay in this regard will only serve to prove the regime's crimes and place this case on the agenda of international organizations.

At the Islamic level, it is now incumbent upon prominent figures of the Islamic and Arab world to form a pressure group to save the detainees from the operation of "gradual elimination." They must fulfill their moral and human responsibility, raise their voices to protect the detainees and ensure their well-being and dignity, and push for independent investigations into the violations committed. When the issue concerns clerics and scholars who hold religious and social status, silence does not mean neutrality, but may be seen as a failure to fulfill a duty at a critical moment.

In a situation where concerns about human rights violations are increasing, issuing statements alone is not enough; rather, an organized action is needed that involves religious and legal institutions and influential figures to defend the rights of the detainees using all tools of pressure. Issues that concern human sanctity and fundamental rights should not remain confined to a local matter, but require broad and responsible solidarity to contain what the Al Khalifa regime has recently committed against everything related to the Shia community in Bahrain.

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