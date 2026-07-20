Fareed Zakaria: The War with Iran Strengthened China's Strategic Gains

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In an article for Foreign Policy magazine, Zakaria wrote that the war has accelerated three important goals for China: reducing the dependence of Middle Eastern countries on the United States, increasing the world's reliance on Chinese clean energy technology, and strengthening Beijing's image as a power supporting stability. According to him, China is not seeking to replace the United States as the region's security guarantor, but rather to encourage regional countries to adopt more independent foreign policies. He also assessed the expansion of China's cooperation with Gulf countries, including in defense, technology, and energy, as a sign of Beijing's growing influence.

This American analyst further claimed that while the United States has paid heavy military and political costs to achieve its objectives, China, without bearing these costs, has maintained its relations with Iran and Arab countries and has taken advantage of the opportunity created to expand economic and commercial influence. Zakaria also cited the increased use of the yuan in trade transactions, the growth of clean energy industry exports, and China's continued purchase of Iranian oil as other achievements for Beijing, and concluded that compared to the costs imposed on the United States, China can be considered the biggest strategic winner of this war.

**************

End/ 345E