AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Hamas official has warmly congratulated Spain on its hard-fought victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, describing the achievement as a source of joy for the Palestinian people and all supporters of justice while noting its particular sting for the Zionist regime and its backers.

Basem Naim, a member of the Hamas political bureau, extended congratulations to the Spanish national team for its “well-deserved victory.”

He also saluted the Palestinian people and their global supporters who celebrated the win with great enthusiasm.

“If this victory had no achievement other than upsetting the Zionists and their mercenaries, that would have been enough,” Naim stated.

Spain’s triumph has resonated deeply across Palestine and among supporters of the resistance axis worldwide. The Spanish team has become a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian cause, thanks in large part to Spain’s principled political stance against the Israeli regime’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The government in Madrid has recognized the State of Palestine, imposed sanctions on the occupying entity, and broken diplomatic ties in response to the massacres and destruction wrought on the Palestinian people.

Symbolic gestures have further strengthened these bonds. Spanish star Lamine Yamal, who has become a hero in Gaza, famously waved a Palestinian flag during Barcelona’s La Liga title celebrations, an act that inspired murals of the young player across war-torn neighborhoods in the besieged enclave.

Gazans have gathered in makeshift settings amid the rubble to cheer Spain’s matches, viewing the team’s success as a shared moment of defiance and hope.

In one poignant display of resilience, Palestinians in Gaza even staged a mock World Cup final between Spain and Argentina in a damaged stadium, using the occasion to affirm their right to life, sports, and normalcy despite the Zionist regime’s brutal genocidal campaign.

Spain’s victory, while a sporting achievement, carries deeper political weight by highlighting the isolation of the Zionist entity on the global stage and the growing international revulsion at its crimes.

As the Palestinian people continue their heroic resistance, moments like these serve as reminders that the cause of justice transcends borders. The joy in Palestine and among its supporters at Spain’s success underscores the unbreakable spirit of a nation that refuses to be erased, even as it endures one of the most brutal assaults in modern history.

......................

End/ 257