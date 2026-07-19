Hamas Welcomed Belgium's Decision to Ban Imports of Products from Zionist Settlements

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, in a statement, welcomed the Belgian government's decision to ban the import of products manufactured in Zionist settlements located in the occupied West Bank.

Hamas considered this decision important and aligned with international law, and announced that this decision could be effective in countering the expansion of settlements and the Zionist regime's policies in the occupied territories.

The movement also stated that such an action could serve as an obstacle to efforts to legitimize settlement construction in Palestinian lands.

Hamas further called on other countries to adopt similar policies regarding products of Israeli settlements, take further actions to increase international pressure on the Zionist regime, and utilize international legal mechanisms to address allegations of violations of international law and to protect Palestinian rights.

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