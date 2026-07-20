Iran’s Minister of Culture: Iranian People Not Be Grounded by Missiles, Bombings

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Seyyed Abbas Salehi, in response to the destruction of the Bandar Abbas to Rudan bridge by American aggressors, posted an image of the destruction on his account on the social media platform X and wrote, "This is the image of Bandar Abbas to Rudan today."

The Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance continued, "The American aggressors have destroyed the bridge on the route, but the Iranian people will not be grounded by missiles and bombings; they bridge their wills and hearts, build roads, and cross."

Following the American enemy's aggression last night against some infrastructure, four points of the communication routes in Hormozgan province were damaged.

As a result of these attacks, the Shahid Mirzaei tunnel in both directions, the Shour River bridge on the Bandar Abbas - Sirjan route, and two bridges on the Minab three-way junction to Rudan were damaged, and alternative routes for these roads have been opened.

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