Trump Sacrificed U.S. Military Personnel for War of Choice

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Tom Nichols, in an article in The Atlantic, referring to the killing of two American soldiers in an attack on a U.S. air base in Jordan, wrote that the American people have the right to know why these forces lost their lives and to what extent Trump is willing to risk the lives of American citizens to advance this war. Referring to the frequent changes in the reasons Trump has given for starting the war, he stated that the claim that Iran was close to building a nuclear weapon has been confirmed neither by analysts nor by U.S. intelligence agencies.

Nichols also criticized the change in Washington's objectives during the war and emphasized that the policy of "regime change" in Iran has failed, and subsequent U.S. goals, including the destruction of Iran's missile capability and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, have also not been achieved. According to him, Iran has maintained its missile capability and demonstrated its control over the Strait of Hormuz. The author concluded by warning that any expansion of military operations, particularly entry into a ground operation, could lead to the deaths of more American soldiers, and called on Trump to clearly explain his objectives and strategy to Congress and the American public before any further action.

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