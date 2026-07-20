IRGC navy says two vessels suffered accidents after attempting unsafe Hormuz transit

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy says two vessels were involved in accidents after attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz through an “unsafe route” and ignoring warnings issued by Iranian authorities.

In a statement on Sunday, the IRGC Navy said four “offending vessels,” backed by “American terrorists,” switched off their navigation systems and sought to disrupt traffic by attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz via an unsafe passage.

The force said two of the ships “suffered accidents and came to a halt in their locations,” while the other two abandoned the route after receiving warnings from the IRGC Navy’s Hormuz Strait control base.

The statement reaffirmed the IRGC Navy’s “complete control” over the Strait of Hormuz, saying that the only safe passage is the designated route announced by the force.

“Not a drop of oil, gas, or fertilizer will pass through the Strait of Hormuz without coordination and permission,” it added, reiterating previous warnings.

The IRGC also sternly warned that vessels influenced by “the American enemy” and entering unsafe routes “will certainly suffer accidents.”

The developments come amid escalating tensions following repeated US violations of the Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington signed on June 17.

Iran has prevented unauthorized vessel movements through the Strait of Hormuz that are in violation of the MoU.

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