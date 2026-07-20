Video: Dream of America's Return to Dominance Over Iran Will Not Materialize

20 July 2026 - 10:20
News ID: 1842493
Source: Abna24
AhlulBayt News Agency: The martyred Leader of the Revolution, emphasizing the failure of the enemy's efforts to restore American influence and dominance over Iran, explicitly stated that this aspiration will never come true. He also warned internal currents aligned with this approach, asserting that the Iranian nation, relying on its faith, quest for independence, and historical experience, will not retreat from the path of dignity and resistance.
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