Local sources say Shiraz and Sirik targeted in latest US bombings

AhlulBayt News Agency: Local sources have told Mehr Monday that Shiraz in Fars Province and Sirik port city in Hormozgan Province were targeted in the latest US bombings.

Local residents reported to Mehr hearing the sound of several explosions in Sirik city on Monday afternoon.

It was not imemdiatly clear that the explosions were results of US agggression.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor of Fars Province announced an airstrike by the American enemy on one of the areas of Shiraz and said: Fortunately, there were no casualties in the attack.

Seyyed Ahmad Ahmadizadeh said: In continuation of the criminal attacks of the American regime against the southern provinces of Iran, one of the areas of Shiraz city was targeted by an enemy airstrike on Monday evening.

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