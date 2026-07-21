Iran Interior Minister Departs for India, Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The delegation accompanying the interior minister includes senior officials from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Roads and Urban Development, and Agriculture Jihad, alongside representatives from the Islamic Republic of Iran Police (FARAJA) and the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

During the visit, officials from both nations are scheduled to hold joint meetings to expand bilateral relations, focusing on strengthening border security and enhancing economic, transit, and agricultural cooperation. The diplomatic mission aligns with presidential directives aimed at increasing annual trade volume between Iran and Pakistan from $3 billion to $10 billion.

Following his engagements in Pakistan, Momeni will travel to New Delhi, India, at the invitation of his Indian counterpart. The minister is scheduled to attend the BRICS Meeting of Ministers for Disaster Management, which will focus on regional strategies for disaster risk reduction.