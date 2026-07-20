Protests Against U.S., Zionist Regime Policies in Tunisia

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Khaled Boujomah, an official of the "Tunisian Network Against Normalization," stated in an interview with Al-Ahd news site that the role of nations in confronting what he called "hegemonic projects" is not merely emotional, but a political action with impact on regional equations. He considered the presence of Tunisian people at this rally as a sign of national and Arab awareness and opposition to hegemonic policies, and emphasized that solidarity with the nations of the region is a way to counter pressures and support the resistance currents.

Boujomah also described this rally as carrying political messages for the international community and regional actors, claiming that such movements show that Arab public opinion still supports the Palestinian cause and resistance currents. He added that the continuation of such popular activities could lead to strengthening convergence among anti-occupation currents and increasing pressure on the supporters of the Zionist regime, and emphasized the importance of solidarity among the nations of the region in the current circumstances.

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