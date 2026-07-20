Enemy Exploiting Negotiations to Empty Lebanon of Its Inhabitants/ We Expected Government to Halt Negotiations: Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sayyid Ali Fadlallah, a prominent Lebanese cleric, in remarks examined the negotiations of Lebanon's ruling establishment with the Zionist regime and the challenges facing the country.

At the beginning of his remarks, Sayyid Ali Fadlallah expressed regret over the conduct of some parliamentarians and said that the use of harsh words and inflammatory tones leaves negative effects on the popular bases of each current.

Regarding the negotiations of Lebanon's ruling establishment with the Zionist regime, he said, "In the face of the enemy's obstinacy and stalling, we expected the government, despite all the pressures exerted on it, to halt these negotiations; because the enemy is exploiting them to advance its plan to empty our lands of their inhabitants and destroy the elements of life there, with the aim of consolidating its own permanence."

Sayyid Ali Fadlallah noted, "This reality requires that everyone join hands and employ all available tools and capacities to confront these challenges, rather than continuing the state of division and fragmentation."

Regarding his prediction of what might happen in the region, he expressed hope that the situation would move toward a cessation of war and the beginning of negotiations leading to agreements that would keep the region away from a major explosion; an explosion that would benefit no one.

He concluded by stating that what we have witnessed so far is more incomplete compromises aimed at calming the atmosphere, rather than reaching comprehensive solutions.

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