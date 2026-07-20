To Preserve National Unity, Save Lebanon Before It Falls into Sedition: Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Ahmad Qablan, the distinguished Ja'fari Mufti of Lebanon, in a message addressed to the Lebanese people, referring to regional developments, stated that Lebanon is at a critical juncture and the only way to pass through this situation is to preserve national unity and strengthen participation among all political currents. Criticizing the performance of the government and President Joseph Aoun, he claimed that some current approaches are inconsistent with Lebanon's national interests and sovereignty, and emphasized the necessity of resolving differences through dialogue and internal understanding.

Lebanon's Ja'fari Mufti also, referring to the role of the resistance and the army in preserving the country's security and sovereignty, called for adherence to the principles of national participation and preventing any internal rift. While emphasizing the role of Nabih Berri in pursuing political solutions, he called on all Lebanese currents to prioritize national interests over differences and warned that any escalation of internal tensions could expose Lebanon to deeper crises.

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