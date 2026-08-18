Israel’s latest al-Aqsa incursion deepens violations of historic status quo

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli regime authorities have further eroded the longstanding status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque by allowing illegal settlers to enter the compound and conduct open religious rituals and sacrilegious acts, marking a major escalation of Israeli violations at one of Islam’s holiest sites.

On Sunday, Israeli police permitted Jewish settlers to bring siddurim (Jewish prayer books) into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and perform certain rituals openly.

Far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir confirmed the development, while Israeli police stated that their actions followed directives from the political leadership and existing practices at the site.

This move represents a significant departure from the arrangements that have governed Al-Aqsa since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the holy city.

Under the longstanding status quo, Muslims alone are permitted to worship at the compound, while non-Muslims may visit but are strictly forbidden from conducting any religious rituals. The Al-Aqsa compound has always been regarded as an exclusively Muslim holy site under these historic arrangements.

Palestinian officials and Islamic Waqf representatives have described the latest development as an official breach of the status quo. They stress that allowing organized rituals by settlers marks a clear shift from previous isolated provocations.

Approximately 179 settlers entered the compound under Israeli police protection, with some carrying prayer books and performing prostrations and other Talmudic rites.

The incident forms part of a broader and intensifying pattern of Israeli measures at Al-Aqsa that Palestinians say have steadily undermined the historic arrangements.

Settler incursions into the holy compound have increased significantly over the years, frequently conducted under heavy Israeli police protection and often involving dancing, chanting and other provocative rituals. Earlier this month, nearly 600 Israeli settlers entered the site under similar police escort.

Far-right Israeli ministers have played a central role in pushing for greater Jewish access and control. Ben-Gvir, who oversees the police, has repeatedly visited the compound himself and advocated what he terms expanded “Jewish rights” there. His involvement has heightened concerns among Palestinians and regional nations that Israel is deliberately seeking to fundamentally alter the status quo.

The escalations come amid growing restrictions on Palestinian access. Waqf officials accuse Israeli authorities of limiting Muslim worshippers’ entry and systematically weakening the Waqf’s administrative role over the compound. Mustafa Abu Sway, a member of the Islamic Waqf Council in occupied Al-Quds, stated that the expansion of Jewish rituals is part of a wider effort to change the character of this sacred Islamic site.

For Palestinians, the issue extends far beyond access to a holy place. Al-Aqsa stands as a central symbol of Palestinian identity and remains one of the most sensitive flashpoints under the Israeli occupation of Palestine. Any perceived change to its religious character or administration carries the potential to ignite wider regional tensions.

Palestinians view the latest incident as another deliberate step in a gradual process of dismantling the historic status quo and expanding Israeli control over the holy site. The resistance movement Hamas and other Palestinian groups have repeatedly denounced Israel for pursuing a dangerous “Judaization” agenda in Al-Quds and across the occupied West Bank.

Since the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza began in 2023, Palestinians have faced ever-increasing Israeli restrictions and violations at the mosque, further intensifying fears of a fundamental alteration of the site’s Islamic character.

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