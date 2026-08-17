Gaza medical services face shutdown within 24 hours due to fuel shortage

AhlulBayt News Agency: The director of medical relief in the Gaza Strip, Dr. Muhammad Abu Afash, warned, on Sunday, that medical services at several relief centers will cease within 24 hours if the severe shortage of generator oil continues.

Abu Afash said that the shutdown of the main generator at the large Al-Rimal Center in Gaza City threatens to deprive thousands of citizens of essential services, given their near-total reliance on generators after the destruction of alternative energy sources.

He explained that the centers provide follow-up services for children, women, and the elderly, care for patients with chronic diseases and thalassemia, and premarital examinations.

In the same context, he noted that mobile clinics have observed the spread of skin and infectious diseases among displaced persons, such as scabies, lice, and chickenpox, especially among children, with a severe shortage of medicines.

He also accused the occupation authorities of preventing the entry of medicines and stored resources and refusing to coordinate their transfer to medical centers.

He emphasized that the continued energy crisis and shortage of medical supplies put health services at risk of shutting down and threaten the ability of centers to provide care to thousands of citizens in Gaza.

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