Arabic edition of Leader's book unveiled at Baghdad ceremony

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Arabic edition of ‘The Dawn of a New World Order’, authored by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, was unveiled in Baghdad during a ceremony.

The book was unveiled on Saturday evening at a conference titled “The New World Order in the Thought of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei,” held at the Intisar Hall in Baghdad, Press TV reported.

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, senior Iraqi parliamentarian Dr. Noor Adel, Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq, and Dr. Mohammad Akhgari, Deputy for International Affairs at the Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, delivered speeches at the event.

Sheikh Hammam Hammoudi, head of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, also attended the gathering.

‘A book rich in content’

Abdul Mahdi described ‘The Dawn of a New World Order’ as a concise and substantive work that is “rich in content.”

He said the book examines various aspects of the history of the Islamic Republic, Velayat-e Faqih (Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist), the conditions and requirements of leadership, the Assembly of Experts, and political and social issues in Iran.

He added that parts of the book focus on the life, revolutionary background, academic activities and social standing of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, providing information about his teachers, students and colleagues as well as his relationship with society.

“The book emphasizes the view that the people are not merely followers and subjects of the leadership, but themselves play a role in guiding developments, while leaders, in turn, learn from the people,” he said.

Abdul Mahdi further said that, alongside its examination of political and social developments, the book contains a discussion of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei’s family and personal life and reveals his simple and humble lifestyle, as well as his religious and political outlook.

“Today, there are numerous signs that a ‘new world’ is taking shape, while the old world, based on domination, colonialism and control over nations, is declining in various economic, legal, value-based, ideological and moral spheres,” he noted.

Referring to the developments surrounding the collapse of the Soviet Union, Abdul Mahdi pointed to Imam Khomeini’s message to Mikhail Gorbachev, saying that the message demonstrated the late founder of the Islamic Republic’s “distinctive” and “forward-looking perspective” on global developments.

“Ultimately, the Soviet Union collapsed, and this development was a major turning point in world history,” he added.

The former Iraqi prime minister went on to criticize the approach of Western countries, saying, “Slogans such as democracy, human rights and women’s rights are put forward by Western countries, while these same countries remain silent in the face of the killings and genocide in Gaza and developments in the region, or are themselves involved in them.”

Referring to the recent war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said that despite the participation of the United States, the Israeli regime and some European powers, the resistance and steadfastness of the Iranian people and leadership had changed the equations.

‘Understanding a major historical experience’

Kazem Al-e Sadeq, in his remarks, said the book “can provide an opportunity to understand and examine different dimensions of an important historical and intellectual experience.”

The experience, he said, is not confined to a particular period or an individual, but encompasses issues such as religious scholars, revolutions, the role of nations and the outlook for future developments.

The Iranian ambassador to Baghdad stressed that holding such conferences is a valuable opportunity to discuss works and figures whose more accurate understanding can contribute to a better grasp of the political, social and intellectual developments of the Islamic world.

“Examining these issues is not merely a review of the past. It can also contribute to a better understanding of the present circumstances and of what lies ahead for nations in the future,” he added.

From this perspective, he said, studying and introducing such works is of particular importance and can provide a platform for greater dialogue and understanding among intellectuals, religious scholars, young people, and cultural and political activists.

Al-e Sadeq emphasized that the movement of nations and historical currents is “ultimately shaped by reliance on divine will and human effort.”

‘A rapid move toward multipolarity’

Akhgari also spoke about ‘The Dawn of a New World Order’ in the current global context.

“The book we are unveiling today, in addition to introducing the personality of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, explains the components of this new order through his messages, an order that manifested itself following the 40-day war [on Iran],” he said.

According to Akhgari, understanding the contemporary world is impossible without recognizing the profound turbulence affecting the structure of global power.

He recalled several components outlined by the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei for a new global power architecture.

These, he said, include “the decline of the Western liberal-democratic worldview in the realms of thought and morality, with the Epstein case serving as a contemporary example; the decline of the United States and the unipolar world; the transfer of power to Asia; and the emergence and spread of the idea of resistance throughout the world.”

“History is turning a new page. We are witnessing a world that is rapidly moving toward multipolarity. The West’s drive for complete domination has failed. The future of the world is no longer being written in Washington think tanks,” he stressed.

He said the future belongs to powers that have linked their independence to their internal capabilities.

“We are not seeking domination; rather, we are seeking to build a world in which justice and respect for the will of nations replace the logic of force. We are moving forward on this civilizational path, and we believe that the world has a better tomorrow ahead of it.”

‘The culture of Ashura and resistance remains alive’

During another part of the conference, Iraqi parliamentarian Noor Adel referred to the place of the culture of Ashura and resistance among the peoples of the region, stressing that martyrdom and steadfastness do not lead to the end of the road, but can instead lay the foundation for the emergence of a broader will among nations.

Referring to the large public turnout at the funeral ceremony for the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, she said, “What we witnessed at this ceremony was not merely people appearing in front of cameras or a display of flags and slogans. Millions of young people, men, women and elderly people attended out of an inner motivation and out of loyalty.”

“In this massive turnout, one could see manifestations of Ashura and loyalty to the path of Imam Hussein. It was as though the people recognized the Hussein of their own time in this historic epic and, through their presence, once again demonstrated that the culture of Ashura remains alive among the peoples of the region,” he added.

Referring to the spontaneous participation of various segments of the Iraqi population in the funeral ceremonies in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, she described it as stemming from a sense of responsibility, courage and a spirit inspired by Imam Hussein (AS).

The Iraqi parliamentarian also stressed the deep ties between the Iranian and Iraqi peoples.

“In every battle that aggressors from beyond the borders and seas launch against the peoples of the region, the blood of the people of Iraq and Iran is shed alongside one another, and these pure bloods create a real equation against aggression and domination.”

The Dawn of the New World Order

‘The Dawn of the New World Order’ offers an examination of the life and views of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

The book has been prepared in three chapters with the aim of introducing his life and thought to an international audience.

At the 27th Baghdad International Book Fair, which is scheduled to be held in September, ‘The Dawn of the New World Order’, along with several other new titles published by the Islamic Revolution Publications imprint, will be available to visitors at the publisher’s booth.

The unveiling ceremony for the book was previously held in Tehran on July 5 at the National Museum of the Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense, with the participation of the head of Iran’s judiciary, Mohseni Ejei.

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